EUR/USD skids to near 1.0520 ahead of Eurozone inflation and Fed Powell

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply and is aiming to stabilize above 104.00 on a rebound in the negative market sentiment. The DXY is attempting to regain its mojo ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell . Fed Powell is expected to dictate the ideology behind announcing a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike. Also, the dictation of the roadmap for containing the price pressures will be keenly watched.

Investors are likely to find the stable inflation rate quite cheerful as various economies are reporting their price pressures report beyond their prior prints. But still, this will compel the European Central Bank (ECB) to sound extremely hawkish in its monetary policy dictation in July.

The eurozone bulls have shifted their focus to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) to be released by Eurostat on Friday. A preliminary estimate shows that the annual HICP figure is expected to remain unchanged at 8.1%. Also, the core HICP that doesn’t include food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco is seen unchanged at 3.8%.

The EUR/USD pair is witnessing a corrective move after a vertical rally to a high of 1.0600 on Thursday. The pair displayed a juggernaut upside move on puzzled market sentiment in which risk-sensitive currencies and gold prices are scaling higher while the global equities and the US dollar index (DXY) are facing the headwinds of dumping.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.