EUR/USD skids to near 1.0520 ahead of Eurozone inflation and Fed Powell

  • EUR/USD has corrected to near 1.0520 amid a rebound in the risk-off impulse.
  • Investors are awaiting the release of the eurozone HICP and Fed Powell’s speech for further guidance.
  • A preliminary estimate for the eurozone HICP is a stabilization of the prior print.

The EUR/USD pair is witnessing a corrective move after a vertical rally to a high of 1.0600 on Thursday. The pair displayed a juggernaut upside move on puzzled market sentiment in which risk-sensitive currencies and gold prices are scaling higher while the global equities and the US dollar index (DXY) are facing the headwinds of dumping.

The eurozone bulls have shifted their focus to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) to be released by Eurostat on Friday.  A preliminary estimate shows that the annual HICP figure is expected to remain unchanged at 8.1%. Also, the core HICP that doesn’t include food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco is seen unchanged at 3.8%.

Investors are likely to find the stable inflation rate quite cheerful as various economies are reporting their price pressures report beyond their prior prints. But still, this will compel the European Central Bank (ECB) to sound extremely hawkish in its monetary policy dictation in July.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded sharply and is aiming to stabilize above 104.00 on a rebound in the negative market sentiment. The DXY is attempting to regain its mojo ahead of the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell. Fed Powell is expected to dictate the ideology behind announcing a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike. Also, the dictation of the roadmap for containing the price pressures will be keenly watched.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.052
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.0549
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0641
Daily SMA50 1.0642
Daily SMA100 1.0894
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0601
Previous Daily Low 1.0381
Previous Weekly High 1.0774
Previous Weekly Low 1.0506
Previous Monthly High 1.0787
Previous Monthly Low 1.035
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0465
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0419
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.029
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0199
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.064
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0731
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.086

 

 

