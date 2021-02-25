EUR/USD sits at monthly highs near 1.2180 amid US dollar weakness

- EUR/USD eyes 1.2200 amid broad US dollar weakness.
- Further upside appears elusive amid rising Treasury yields.
- Focus shifts to the US durable goods data and Prelim GDP.
EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.2180 heading into the European open, as the bulls aim for the 1.2200 level amid notable US dollar supply across the board.
The main currency pair found buyers near the 1.2160 region during mid-Asia and since then it has resumed its journey northwards.
The US dollar continues to remain broadly weaker, as the stimulus and vaccine-optimism-driven expectations of a quick global economic recovery continue to spur reflation trade, benefiting the riskier assets at the safe-haven dollar’s expense.
The US dollar index drops 0.22% so far, having lost the 90 handle once again while EUR/USD trades at 1.2176, as of writing.
However, the EUR bulls are struggling to extend their control, as reflation-rally in the US Treasury yields continue to undermine the sentiment around the major. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rise nearly 1% to now trade just above 1.40%.
Meanwhile, the EUR markets ignored the dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Isabel Schnabel. Schnabel said that the fiscal and monetary policy must not be withdrawn prematurely.
Next of relevance for the pair remains the Eurozone consumer and business sentiment numbers ahead of the speech by ECB’s Phillip Lane. In the NA session, a bunch of critical US data will hog the limelight amid fresh vaccine and stimulus updates.
EUR/USD: Technical outlook
“A clear break above the immediate resistance line around 1.2175 will not give a green pass to the EUR/USD bulls as multiple stops to the north marked in January close to 1.2200 will challenge the upside. thee support line of the stated chart pattern near 1.2070 becomes the key,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2175
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2155
|Daily SMA100
|1.2019
|Daily SMA200
|1.1784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2256
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.2200 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD nears 1.2200, sitting at fresh monthly highs as reflation trade weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. However, the further upside could remain elusive amid surging Treasury yields. US stimulus news, GDP reported awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls have reasons to demand 1.4200 but not much beyond that
GBP/USD stays on the front foot while refreshing the intraday high above 1.4150 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable benefits from broad-based US dollar weakness, as the reflation wave lifts the appetite for riskier assets. Focus on key US data.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
Gold sellers flirt with $1,800, eye weekly support line
Gold struggles to keep $1,800, recently bouncing off 100-HMA, during the early Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal declines for the third consecutive day while following a downward sloping trend line from February 10.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).