EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up

- EUR/USD is on the back foot as traders await further developments to unfold amid the Ukraine crisis.
- Federal Reserve sentiment is also contributing to a firmer US dollar.
EUR/USD is trading flat in the session but is subject to volatility in financial markets pertaining to the escalations of the Ukraine crisis. The single currency has travelled from a high of 1.1319 to a low of 1.1296, weighed by risk-off tones following critical developments at the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war, Reuters reported.
In response, Western nations will invoke sanctions on Russia for which US President Joe Biden has already signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between US individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the White House said.
Markets are now awaiting an emergency UN Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis that will start in about 20 minutes and will be chaired by Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the Council.
As the conflict over Ukraine appeared to worsen, US equities futures and European stocks fell with the Stoxx Europe 600 index has dropped to its lowest point since October. Futures on 10-year US Treasury notes increased, also representing investors' appetite for safe havens.
Besides the flare-up of geopolitics, on Monday, Fed's Bowman backed an interest-rate hike in March, arguing that while it was too early to determine whether the rise should be 50 basis-points, the topic was on the table for officials to debate. This comes before data that will likely show the Fed's key inflation index has jumped to a new four-decade high in January, bolstering the case for higher rates.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1331
|Daily SMA50
|1.1331
|Daily SMA100
|1.1396
|Daily SMA200
|1.1638
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1391
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1307
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1396
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1284
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1254
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1368
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1421
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1452
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up
EUR/USD is trading flat in the session but is subject to volatility in financial markets pertaining to the escalations of the Ukraine crisis. The single currency has travelled from a high of 1.1319 to a low of 1.1296, weighed by risk-off tones following critical developments at the Kremlin.
GBP/USD slipped below 1.3590 as risk-off impulse underpins USD
The GBP/USD pair fell below 1.3590 as Moscow has escalated the tensions on building up military forces in eastern Ukraine. The rising geopolitical tensions have spurred uncertainty in the market. Britain is set to impose sanctions on Russia for breaching international law.
EUR/USD sinks to test below 1.13 the figure with Ukraine crisis heating up
EUR/USD is trading flat in the session but is subject to volatility in financial markets pertaining to the escalations of the Ukraine crisis. The single currency has travelled from a high of 1.1319 to a low of 1.1296, weighed by risk-off tones following critical developments at the Kremlin.
Ethereum price tests January 2022 breakout and find support, ETH to retest $3,200
Ethereum price action has not been immune to the broader effects weighing on risk-on markets. Fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia have sidelined many market participants or have scared off investors entirely. However, a new bull market and expansion move may be developing for ETH.
Confusion reigns: hopes for the G7 meeting could boost sentiment
The biggest event this week could end up being the virtual G7 summit on Thursday, that will see the world’s biggest leaders taking steps to de-escalate the issues with Russia and Ukraine and ultimately resolve the crisis without military intervention.