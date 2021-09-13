EUR/USD sinks to new lows near 1.1770, dollar looks stronger

- EUR/USD starts the week on the defensive below 1.1800.
- The dollar extends the recovery and weighs on the risk complex.
- German Wholesale Prices rose 0.5% MoM, 12.3% YoY in August.
The single currency remains under pressure and drags EUR/USD to fresh 3-week lows in the 1.1775/70 band on Monday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD rebound
EUR/USD sheds ground for the second session in a row and breaks below the key support at 1.1800 to record new multi-week lows in the vicinity of 1.1770.
The renewed weakness surrounding the pair comes in response to the continuation of the recovery in the dollar, which in turn pushes the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in levels just shy of the 93.00 barrier.
Spot trades on a weak footing along with the rest of the risk-associated peers in a context dominates by the re-emergence of inflation fears (exacerbated after Friday’s higher-than-expected US Producer Prices) and constant concerns around the Delta progress and the potential impact on the global recovery.
Data wise in the euro area, the German Wholesale Prices rose 1.1% MoM in August and 12.3% from a year earlier. Later in the session, there will be a 10-year Bund auction in Germany. No releases across the pond on Monday should leave all the attention to Tuesday’s key inflation figures tracked by the CPI.
What to look for around EUR
Renewed weakness in the risk complex puts EUR/USD under extra pressure and forces it to re-visit the area below the 1.1800 key support at the beginning of the week. With the ECB’S dovish “recalibration” now in the rear-view mirror, investors now seem to have shifted the attention back to inflation fears, which, coupled with the Fed’s taper speculations, have been all lending extra legs to the buck in past sessions.
Key events in the euro area this week: Industrial Production (Wednesday) – Balance of Trade (Thursday) – EMU Final August CPI (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political jitters to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.16% at 1.1790 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1909 (monthly high Sep.3) followed by 1.1937 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.2000 (psychological level). On the other hand, a break below 1.1774 (low Sep.13) would target 1.1704 (monthly low Mar.31) en route to 1.1663 (2021 low Aug.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
