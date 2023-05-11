- EUR/USD drops to 1.0916 as US PPI data slows and unemployment claims rise, strengthening the US Dollar.
- US Treasury bond yields fall with investors pricing in three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by December 2023.
- ECB speakers emphasize slowing inflation in the Eurozone, with further rate hikes left on the table.
EUR/USD enjoyed an upbeat beginning of the week, but Thursday’s session sent the EUR/USD pair plummeting to new four-week-lows at around 1.0899. The main reason for a strong US Dollar (USD) amidst falling US bond yields as inflation data continues to slow down, while a rise in unemployment claims suggests the labor market is easing. The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0916, nearly the weekly lows, down more than 0.50%.
Slowing inflation and an easing labor market fuel greenback’s surge, dragging EUR/USD down 0.50%
The US Department of Labor revealed inflation data on the producer side, known as the Producer Price Index (PPI) for April, with headline and core PPI slowing 0.01% lower in yearly data, while monthly readings in both cases stood at 0.4%. Although data was negative for the US Dollar and positive for the Euro (EUR), traders booked profits per the EUR/USD reaction; simultaneously, the pair sank below the 20-day EMA, sitting at 1.0972.
In other data, Initial Jobless Claims climbed above the 245K estimates for the week ending May 6 and rose by 264K, as the Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari crossed newswires. He said that albeit inflation is cooling, it remains stickier. He added, “We will have to keep at it for an extended period.”
After the data release, US Treasury bond yields edged lower as investors began to price three 25 bps rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve toward the December 2023 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US 2s and 10-year bond yields continued to register losses of one and a half bps, respectively, at 3.897% and 3.386%, respectively.
On the Eurozone (EU) front, European Central Bank (ECB) speakers continued to stress that inflation is slowing down, as ECB de Cos commented that the EU’s central bank is closed to its final cycle of hiking interest. The ECB’s Vice-President De Guindos echoes de Cos’ comments on inflation but leaves the door open to further rate hikes.
Upcoming events
The Eurozone economic docket will feature inflation data in France, and Spain, alongside Germany’s Current Account. ECB’s Luis De Guindos will cross newswires. On the US front, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, alongside Federal Reserve speakers.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|1.0982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0999
|Daily SMA50
|1.0861
|Daily SMA100
|1.0793
|Daily SMA200
|1.0446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1007
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0942
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1042
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1078
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls move in at key support, 0.6720s eyed
AUD/USD has dropped into support near 0.6690 and is starting to decelerate in the drive lower. A correction could be on the cards. The target areas are in the 0.6720s and then towards 0.6750.
EUR/USD consolidates near one-month lows around 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD heads for its lowest daily close in a month. It bottomed at 1.0899 and then bounced modestly. The pair remains near the 1.0900 area as the US Dollar holds firm across the board amid risk aversion, and following more inflation data from the US.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up an broad US Dollar’s demand Premium
Gold price fell sharply on Thursday, reaching a fresh weekly low of $2,011.09, stabilizing not far above the level in the American afternoon. The US Dollar surged amid a persistent dismal mood, leading to a sell-off in stock markets.
Uniswap price sets eyes at recovery as whales accumulate retail investors’ mid-April dump
Uniswap price bounced off the six-month-old support floor at $4.87, preventing a crash bigger than 10% over the week. Whales holding 100,000 to 1 million UNI tokens accumulated 2 million UNI worth $10 million in the last seven days.
Bank of England Review: A data dependent approach
With both growth and domestic inflation having surprised to the topside and given BoE's message today we pencil in an additional 25bp hike in June 2023.