EUR/USD sinks to daily lows, approaches 1.2200

- EUR/USD loses further momentum, trades closer to 1.2200.
- The demand for the dollar picks up pace despite depressed yields.
- FOMC’s R.Quarles speaks later on “Economic Outlook”.
EUR/USD now comes under extra selling pressure and gradually approaches the support at the 1.2200 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD weaker on dollar recovery
The selling pressure around the single currency now gathers steam and relegates EUR/USD to the lower end of the daily range just pips above the 1.2200 yardstick.
Profit taking mood combines with the rebound in the greenback to drag spot lower, shedding further ground after recording new monthly tops in the 1.2265/70 band on turnaround Tuesday.
The offered stance in the European currency also comes in response to the drop in yields of the German 10-year Bund to the -0.20% neighbourhood, all after climbing as high as the -0.07% area at some point during last week.
In the docket, French Consumer Confidence improved to 97 for the month of May (from 95). Across the pond, MBA Mortgage Applications shrunk by 4.2% from a week earlier while the EIA’s weekly report on crude oil inventories will close the calendar ahead of the speech by FOMC’s R.Quarles.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new 4-month highs near 1.2270 on Tuesday. The move remains largely underpinned by the improved sentiment in the risk appetite and the persistent sell-off in the greenback amidst rising optimism on the recovery in the euro area, which appears in turn supported by the firmer pace of the vaccine rollout. In addition, better-than-expected key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc also props up the upbeat mood surrounding the pair.
Key events in the euro area this week: German GfK Consumer Climate (Thursday) - Final May Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.23% at 1.2220 and a break below 1.2051 (weekly low May 13) would target 1.1985 (monthly low May 5) en route to 1.1968 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next hurdle is located at 1.2266 (monthly high May 25) followed by 1.2300 (round level) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns red and approaches 1.2200 as the mood turns sour
EUR/USD is in retreat mode, as the poor performance of equities weighs on investors’ mood. US Treasury yields remain depressed near weekly lows, but the dollar appreciates anyway.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.