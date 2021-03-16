EUR/USD sinks to 4-day lows in the sub-1.1900 area

- EUR/USD reverses gains and drops below 1.1900.
- German/EMU Economic Sentiment exceeded expectations in March.
- US advanced Retail Sales contracted 3.0% in February.
EUR/USD quickly fades the initial optimism and tumbles to new multi-day lows in the sub-1.19 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-strength
EUR/USD now trades on the defensive for the third session in a row after briefly testing session tops in the 1.1950 region.
The sudden move lower in the pair comes amidst a bout of strength in the dollar despite US yields remain within a consolidative mood so far on Tuesday.
Auspicious results from the ZEW survey showed the Economic Sentiment in both Germany and the euro area improved further in March, although these results lent an ephemeral support to the single currency.
In the US data sphere, February’s advanced Retail Sales disappointed market participants after contracting at a monthly 3.0%. Core Sales followed suit and also tumbled 2.7% from a month earlier.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD met a tough resistance in the proximity of the psychological 1.20 hurdle in past sessions. The persistent solid stance in the greenback in recent weeks has put the previous constructive view in the euro under scrutiny, as market participants continue to adjust to higher US yields and the outperformance of the US economy narrative. However, the steady hand from the ECB (despite some verbal concerns) in combination with the expected rebound of the economic activity in the region in the post-pandemic stage is likely to prevent a much deeper pullback in the pair.
Key events in Euroland this week: Final February EMU CPI (Wednesday) – ECB’s Lagarde speech (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: ECB action to curb rising European yields. EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, especially amidst the future context of subdued inflation. Potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Still huge long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is losing 0.14% at 1.1908 and faces the next support at 1.1897 (weekly low Mar.16) seconded by 1.1835 (2021 low Mar.9) and finally 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally). On the upside, a break above 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) would target 1.2084 (50-say SMA) en route to 1.2113 (monthly high Mar.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly lows, nears 1.1900
EUR/USD is moving towards the 1.1900 level despite a disappointing drop of 3% in US retail sales. Earlier, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
XAU/USD remains stuck between key levels, holds around $1,730
XAU/USD is trading in a very narrow band for second straight day. Buyers could target $1,745 if gold manages to clear $1,736 resistance. $1,710 aligns as the initial support before $1,700.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.