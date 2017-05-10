EUR/USD sinks to 1.1730 on ECB minutes

EUR/USD sinks to 1.1730 on ECB minutesBy Pablo Piovano
The single currency has given away its initial gains on Thursday and is now forcing EUR/USD to re-visit the 1.1740/30 band, or daily lows.
EUR/USD offered on ECB
The pair met extra downside pressure today after the ECB published its minutes from the September meeting.
In the minutes, ECB members showed concerns over the volatility and the speed of the recent appreciation of the exchange rate, while at the same time agreed that the economy of the region still needs substantial stimulus.
In addition, ECB’s board member P.Praet advocated for a close monitoring of the exchange rate.
Looking ahead, the US docket is next on tap, with initial claims and August’s factory orders due later. Furthermore, FOMC’s J.Powell, San Francisco Fed J.Williams (2018 voter, centrist), Philly Fed P.Harket (voter, hawkish) and KC Fed E.George (2019 voter, hawkish) are also due to speak.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is down 0.16% at 1.1742 and a break below 1.1696 (low Oct.3) would target 1.1662 (low Aug.17) en route to 1.1591 (100-day sma). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 1.1793 (10-day sma) followed by 1.1833 (55-day sma) and finally 1.18876 (21-day sma).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.