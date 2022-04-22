- EUR/USD loses further momentum and breaches 1.0800.
- Germany, EMU flash PMIs came in a mixed tone in April.
- ECB Lagarde speaks later in the European afternoon.
The selling bias in the European currency picks up pace and drags EUR/USD back below the 1.0800 area at the end of the week.
EUR/USD depressed on USD-buying
EUR/USD adds to Thursday’s pullback and recedes further after climbing as high as to the 1.0940 zone in the previous session.
Indeed, the re-emergence of the bid bias in the greenback put the pair under renewed and quite strong downside pressure following another hawkish message from Chief Powell at his speech at the IMF event on Thursday.
The so far downtick in spot comes pari passu with further upside in US and German yields, particularly in the short end and the belly of the curve. In the German cash market, the 10y bund yields trade at shouting distance from the key 1.00% barrier, an area last visited back in June 2015.
Data wise in the euro bloc, preliminary readings for the Manufacturing and Services PMIs in Germany and the Euroland came in mixed for the month of April. Still in the region, Chair Lagarde is also due to speak later on Friday.
Across the pond, flash PMIs for the current month will also be published.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s price action shows further deterioration below the 1.0800 key support at the end of the week. The outlook for the pair still remains tilted towards the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. As usual, occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates before the end of the year, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU, Germany Flash Manufacturing, Services PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Second round of the presidential elections in France (April 24). Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.26% at 1.0803 and a break below 1.0757 (2022 low April 14) would target 1.0727 (low April 24 2020) en route to 1.0635 (2020 low March 23). On the upside, the next hurdle appears at 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) seconded by 1.1000 (round level) and finally 1.1064 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
