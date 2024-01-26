EUR/USD recovers from the low 1.0800s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
ECB hawks downplay early rate cut
Pushback on the idea of earlier cuts from some European Central Bank (ECB) hawks today may have helped lift the EUR.
The EUR’s retest of the past week’s range extended a little below the 1.0820 base seen earlier this week but not by much and the positive price reaction since the dip to 1.0813 earlier suggests that the sideways range trade remains intact.
Resistance is 1.0920/1.0930.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 as US inflation figures loom
EUR/USD extends its recovery from a fresh weekly low at 1.0812. The pair trimmed most of the ECB-inspired losses as investors take position ahead of US PCE inflation data, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge.
GBP/USD reconquers 1.2700 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD changed course and jumped towards the current 1.2740 region, as the USD gave back early gains. The mood somehow improved, with stock markets trading in the green. Markets await PCE inflation figures for December.
Gold price awaits US core PCE data for fresh guidance
Gold price trades sideways as investors await the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Upside risks to price pressures would allow the Fed to maintain a hawkish interest rate stance.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: Federal Reserve preferred price gauge looks set for another decline in December
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, will be published on Friday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) at 13:30 GMT.