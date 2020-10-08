EUR/USD: Sidelined near 1.1760 as US Vice Presidential debate kicks off

EUR/USD trades near 1.1760, having jumped over 0.20% on Wednesday.

The US Vice Presidential Debate has so far been about the coronavirus crisis.

Comments on economy may elicit a reaction from markets.

EUR/USD is witnessing little action with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris taking the stage for the only vice-presidential debate of 2020 soon before press time.

So far, Pence and Harris have debated the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis, which, according to Harris, has been inept.

As the debate progresses, we are likely to hear comments on jobs and the economy, which may influence EUR/USD and markets in general.

For now, EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1763, having put in a high of 1.1770 before the debate began.

The currency pair jumped at 0.23% as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 500 points, weakening the haven demand for the US dollar.

The risk assets picked up a bid during Wednesday's Asian trading hours after President Trump called for partial coronavirus stimulus after pulling the plug on fiscal deal talks a day before.

