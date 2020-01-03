EUR/USD: Sidelined amid geopolitical tensions, eyes German data

- Euro is barely moving in response to the US-Iran tensions.
- Markets may put a haven bid under the single currency.
- German inflation is forecasted to have risen by 0.5% in December.
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias amid the heightened US-Iran tensions and the resulting risk-off tone in the markets.
The US on Friday attacked an airport in Baghdad, killing Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most admired military figure, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias.
Geopolitical experts think the US move will have major implications for the entire middle east. Notably, Richard Hass, President of Council on Foreign Relations, has warned of major Iranian retaliation.
The markets turned risk-averse in Asia. The S&P 500 futures dipped by 0.5% and the anti-risk assets like gold and yen clocked multi-month highs against the US dollar. More importantly, US oil prices rose to $63.81 to print the highest level since May 1.
The euro, however, barely moved in Asia and is currently sidelined around 1.1170.
Looking forward, the investors could put a haven bid under the euro, as the European Central Bank is running a zero interest rate policy and the common currency is backed by a solid Eurozone trade surplus.
EUR/USD will likely extend Thursday's decline if the German data prints below estimates. The data, due at 08:55 GMT, is expected to show the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged at 5% and the economy added 2,000 jobs in December.
Meanwhile, the cost of living, as represented by the consumer price index, is forecasted to have risen by 0.5% month-on-month in December, following a 0.8 % contraction in November. The inflation data is scheduled for release at 13:00 GMT.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1172
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.113
|Daily SMA50
|1.1091
|Daily SMA100
|1.1063
|Daily SMA200
|1.1143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1189
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1069
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
