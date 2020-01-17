EUR/USD: shrinking bets for a test of 1.1065 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group note that a potential move to the 1.1060 region in EUR/USD seems to be losing traction.
24-hour view: “EUR popped to a high of 1.1172 before retreating to end the day slightly lower at 1.1135 (-0.13%). While the pullback from the high lacks momentum, there is scope for EUR to ease to 1.1115 first before stabilization can be expected. For today, the 1.1095 support is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.1155 followed by 1.1175.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR popped to a high 1.1172 yesterday (16 Jan), just a few pips below the ‘strong resistance’ of 1.1175. While downward momentum has deteriorated, only a breach of 1.1175 would suggest last Friday’s (10 Jan) low of 1.1083 is a short-term bottom. Meanwhile, the downside risk remains intact even though the prospect for EUR moving towards the major 1.1065 support has diminished considerably. Looking ahead, a breach of 1.1175 would likely lead to a period of sideway-trading in EUR.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
