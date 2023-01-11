EUR/USD shows sheer volatility contraction around 1.0750 ahead of US Inflation

- EUR/USD is demonstrating volatility contraction as the focus has shifted to the US inflation data.
- A consecutive bullish session reported by S&P500 indicates that the risk profile is extremely solid.
- Improved risk appetite has weighed down the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.54%.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back-and-forth moves around 1.0750 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency major is showing extreme volatility contraction, which indicates that investors are not ready to build fresh positions before the release of the United States inflation data.
The risk profile seems extremely solid as S&P500 has recorded two consecutive bullish trading sessions. It seems that investors are optimistic on CY2023. Also, the demand for US government bonds remained upbeat, which led to a significant fall in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.54%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) continued its sideways profile around 103.00 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
This time, the inflation data is getting pivotal for the market participants as wage inflation has shown meaningful signs of deceleration, which Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers were considering a major threat to the agenda of achieving price stability.
The headline CPI (Dec) is expected to continue its declining spree and may drop to 6.5% from the former figure of 7.1%. While the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices might slip to 5.7% from 6.0% reported earlier. Weaker retail demand, a spree of declining employment additions in the United States economy, a slowdown in economic activities, and now a fall in employment bills have collectively resulted in lower consensus for inflation projections.
On the Eurozone front, after European Central Bank (ECB)'s governing council member Mario Centeno, another ECB member and French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday, the central bank should aim to reach the terminal rate by the summer. He further added that ECB needs to be pragmatic about the pace of rate hikes.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0758
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0444
|Daily SMA100
|1.0165
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0712
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
