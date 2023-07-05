EUR/USD showed an unusually mean-reverting development over the first half of the year – Commerzbank

The first half of the year is over. Economists at Commerzbank review the development of EUR/USD since the start of the year.
If inflation eases again, it will no longer be so super clear how central banks should act
EUR/USD showed an unusually mean-reverting development over the first half of the year. In other words: in case of high prices the tendency to falling prices dominated, in case of low prices the tendency to rising prices. To prevent anyone from turning this into a trading rule to be used going forward let me warn you: the fact that EUR/USD behaved like that during the first half does not mean that the pair will follow a similar pattern over the coming 6 months.
If inflation eases again, it will no longer be so super clear how central banks should act. Should they lower interest rates or maintain them for some time? If one lowers interest rates, how quickly should that happen? Differences might arise that are much more permanent and might provide longer-lasting momentum for EUR/USD. At that point, mean-reverting will be over.
For those who hedge medium-term EUR/USD risks, the first half of the year was not a time when hedging with the help of options paid off particularly. You pay an option premium that is based on the relatively high volatility rather than the particularly small range. My message is: do not let this experience give you the impression that this will always be the case. The fundamental causes of this pattern should disappear.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is keeping its narrow range below 1.0900 in the European morning. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700, Fed minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.2700 early Wednesday, weighed by a modest US Dollar strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, economic woes and US-Sino trade tensions lend support to the Greenback. All eyes are on the Fed minutes for placing fresh directional bets.
Gold: Will Fed Minutes help validate bullish wedge for XAU/USD?
Gold price is consolidating a minor uptick to week highs of $1,931 seen on Tuesday, as bulls and bears remain in a tug-of-war early Wednesday. Gold price is bracing for a return of the US traders after an extended Independence Day holiday, awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve June policy meeting.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data.