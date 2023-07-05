EUR/USD showed an unusually mean-reverting development over the first half of the year – Commerzbank

For those who hedge medium-term EUR/USD risks, the first half of the year was not a time when hedging with the help of options paid off particularly. You pay an option premium that is based on the relatively high volatility rather than the particularly small range. My message is: do not let this experience give you the impression that this will always be the case. The fundamental causes of this pattern should disappear.

If inflation eases again, it will no longer be so super clear how central banks should act. Should they lower interest rates or maintain them for some time? If one lowers interest rates, how quickly should that happen? Differences might arise that are much more permanent and might provide longer-lasting momentum for EUR/USD. At that point, mean-reverting will be over.

EUR/USD showed an unusually mean-reverting development over the first half of the year. In other words: in case of high prices the tendency to falling prices dominated, in case of low prices the tendency to rising prices. To prevent anyone from turning this into a trading rule to be used going forward let me warn you: the fact that EUR/USD behaved like that during the first half does not mean that the pair will follow a similar pattern over the coming 6 months.

The first half of the year is over. Economists at Commerzbank review the development of EUR/USD since the start of the year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.