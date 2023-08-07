The softer headline US employment figure provided something of a reprieve to EUR/USD on Friday. Economists at ING expect the pair to hold 1.0920 – the 100-Day Moving Average.
100-DMA seems to be holding EUR/USD
The pair seemed to find support around the 100-DMA which is now just above 1.0920. Whilst that holds, some trend followers will be able to hang onto their bullish EUR/USD views.
It looks like another mixed week for FX markets. This suggests EUR/USD should largely be range-bound around 1.10.
