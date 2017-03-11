EUR/USD should find support near 1.1620 – Scotiabank

EUR/USD should find support near 1.1620 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategist at Scotiabank Eric Theoret noted the pair’s outlook remains neutral/bullish in the near term, adding that decent support is expected around 1.1620.
Key Quotes
“EUR is steady, consolidating just below its 100 day MA (1.1701) as it trades within the gently rising trend channel established off the October 27 low. EUR has been remarkably quiet in the absence of any major data releases. Yield spreads remain a fundamental headwind however EUR appears happy to ignore the fresh lows in the Germany-U.S. 2Y. EUR risk reversals are close to neutral across a range of time horizons”.
“EUR appears to have established a modestly rising trend channel off of last Friday’s multi-month low, with a clear consolidation just below the 100 day MA (1.1701). Bearish momentum indicators are softening, and EUR appears set to attempt a break above its 9 day MA (1.1672). Near-term resistance is limited ahead of 1.1720. Support is expected at 1.1620”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.