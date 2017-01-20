EUR/USD should appear supported near 1.07 – Scotiabank

EUR/USD should appear supported near 1.07 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
According to Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank Shaun Osborne, the pair should remain supported in the 1.0700 area in the short term.
Key Quotes
“EURUSD closed above short-term resistance in the low 1.07 area last night to extend the New Year rally but the advance in the market looks somewhat tired on the short-term chart and intraday price patterns suggest some weakness in the technical picture (“doji” candle on the 6-hour candle chart)”.
“We look for support on dips to the 1.07 area near-term and still rather favour looking for opportunities to fade EUR gains”.