EUR/USD set to tackle the 200-DMA at 1.1850 – Credit Suisse

Below 1.1991/92, the EUR/USD pair can keep the immediate risk lower for a retest of the rising 200-day average at 1.1850 and eventually 1.1695, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Key quotes

“We maintain our view that the recent rebound is temporary only. Below support at 1.1882 should add weight to this view and open the door to a retest of the 200-day average at 1.1850.”

“Beneath the 200-day average at 1.1850 and then the 1.1835 recent low, ideally on a closing basis should add weight to our broader roadmap for a fall to the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2020/2021 uptrend at 1.1695. Whilst our bias remains to look for a more important floor here, a break would warn of a more significant downturn and a test of the 1.1612/04 lows.”

“Near-term resistance moves to 1.1954. Above 1.1992 would suggest a more important low may be in place above the 200-day average for a deeper recovery to 1.2032/39 initially, the 38.2% retracement of the entire fall from early January, then what should be tougher resistance at the 55-day average, currently at 1.2085.”