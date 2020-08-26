EUR/USD set to slip amid stubborn resistance at 1.1850

EUR/USD is fading part of Tuesday’s advance to the 1.1850 zone as Wednesday's 4-hour chart is showing this level is a strong resistance which is capping the pair. However, EUR/USD has so far met decent contention near the 1.1800 mark, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
EUR/USD is capped under 1.1850, which held the pair down in recent days – and is also where the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart hits the price. EUR/USD is also struggling to hold onto the 100 SMA and momentum remains to the downside.”
“Above 1.1850, the next level to watch is 1.1915, the peak in early August. It is followed y 1.1965, the recent two-year high.”
“Immediate support is at 1.18, followed by 1.1750, which was a swing low last week. The round 1.17 level remains a significant cushion after holding EUR/USD several times in August.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
