EUR/USD: Set to rise 10% over the next 12 months – Goldman Sachs

Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer their outlook on the EUR/USD pair, as the European Union (EU) agreement on the Recovery Fund is seen as a milestone for the shared currency.

Key quotes (via Financial Times)

“Looking for nearly 10% of gains for the euro versus the dollar over the next 12 months.

We are not confident that the US asset market dominance over the past 10 years will continue.”

Separately, the Deutsch Bank analysts forecast EUR/USD at 1.2000 by the end of this year.