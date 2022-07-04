EUR/USD gains to mid-1.04s. Still, economists at Scotiabank expect the world’s most popular currency to drop under the 1.04 level.
EUR/USD remains saddled by a bearish trend
“EUR/USD remains saddled by a bearish trend that points to a re-test of sub-1.04 levels.”
“Daily gains have stalled around the mid-1.04s that stands as key resistance prior to 1.0475 and 1.0490, with the 1.05 area generally acting as a firm ceiling.”
“Support is 1.0415/20 (daily low) and the big figure zone, with the 1.0366 Friday low following.”
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory near mid-1.0400s despite disappointing data releases. Producer inflation in the euro area rose at a softer pace than expected in May and investor confidence deteriorated sharply in July. US stock and bond markets will remain closed on July 4th.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 on improving mood
GBP/USD stays afloat above 1.2100 on Monday with the greenback struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market environment. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 105.00 and the UK's FTSE 100 Index is up more than 1%.
Gold eyes $1,798 and $1,794 as next downside targets
Gold Price returns to the red zone despite weaker US Treasury yields. Markets remain cautious ahead of the Fed Minutes and an impending death cross. XAUUSD could resume sell-off below $1,800 amid light trading conditions.
Shytoshi Kusama teases ShibArmy, here’s what to expect
Shiba Inu project leader Shytoshi Kusama reappeared on Twitter with a cryptic tweet, after a fifteen day break. The mysterious disappearance of Shiba Inu’s founder Ryoshi had pushed the spotlight on Shytoshi Kusama.
