EUR/USD set to fall to 1.16 in 12 months as the dollar dip is transitory – Danske Bank

As expected, the Federal Reserve decided not to change monetary policy at its meeting. Fed’s signal was mildly dovish and EUR/USD jumped from 1.1900 to 1.1980. Economists at Danske Bank think the dollar dip is transitory and still expect EUR/USD in 1.16 in 12 months.
Key quotes
“In line with our expectation, the FOMC decided to continue to signal no rate hike through 2023.”
“We expect the Fed to start discussing tapering in Q4 21 and actual tapering in Q1 22. We expect a tapering pace of USD20 B per meeting so that QE ends in September 2022.”
“In reading the new forecasts, we see and hear a Fed which is concerned about the pace of jobs recovery although does acknowledge that inflation is in the pipeline and likely well in line with the 2% target. As such, there seems to be little need, if any, to weaken the dollar further by seeking to unwind the mild tightening of real rates.
“We expect more upwards revisions to Fed’s forecast and we expect the market will push in this direction too. Thus, the dip in dollar is likely to be transitory.
“We would change our view on the dollar notably if we see a weaker-than-anticipated recovery in US jobs over the summer. For now, we stick to expecting EUR/USD at 1.16 in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.