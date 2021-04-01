EUR/USD set to drop to the mid-October low at 1.1689 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD continues hovering around 1.17 and is set to the mid-October low at 1.1689 below which is 1.1641/02, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.
See: EUR/USD to tank towards 1.16 as Europe set to maintain tighter restrictions for longer – MUFG
EUR/USD to find initial resistance at the 1.1819 downtrend
“EUR/USD still has the mid-October low at 1.1689 in its sights. Further down beckons the 1.1641/02 zone, made up of the 55 week ma and the September and November lows.”
“Longer-term, we will be looking for reversal in the 1.1600 zone.”
“Rallies should find initial resistance along the one-month downtrend line at 1.1819 and also along the 200-day ma at 1.1873. This guards the more important 1.1990/1.2014 pivot.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD has been under some pressure amid fresh dollar strength, as markets digest President Biden's infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and manufacturing PMIS on both sides of the pond are eyed.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.