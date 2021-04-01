EUR/USD set to drop to the mid-October low at 1.1689 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD continues hovering around 1.17 and is set to the mid-October low at 1.1689 below which is 1.1641/02, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, briefs.

See: EUR/USD to tank towards 1.16 as Europe set to maintain tighter restrictions for longer – MUFG

EUR/USD to find initial resistance at the 1.1819 downtrend

“EUR/USD still has the mid-October low at 1.1689 in its sights. Further down beckons the 1.1641/02 zone, made up of the 55 week ma and the September and November lows.”

“Longer-term, we will be looking for reversal in the 1.1600 zone.”

“Rallies should find initial resistance along the one-month downtrend line at 1.1819 and also along the 200-day ma at 1.1873. This guards the more important 1.1990/1.2014 pivot.”