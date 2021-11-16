EUR/USD records fresh 2021 lows and test 1.1330, weighed by spreads and relative fundamentals. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to continue its move downward to the 1.1300 level.
Near-term drivers for the euro remain negative
“Widening Bunds-UST differentials remain a firm downward force on the euro. The spread between US and German debt in the 10-yearr space has risen to its largest since April as markets adjust for the Fed’s tapering and eventual hikes.”
“Near-term drivers for the euro remain negative as the continent battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, elevated energy prices, and supply shortages limiting industrial output.”
With a relatively bare domestic calendar and no change in tone expected from scheduled European Central Bank speakers to change the outlook on the EUR/USD, we expect further losses ahead, toward 1.13, in the coming days.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold returns to $1,860 area after touching multi-month highs Premium
Gold advanced to its strongest level since June at $1,877 on Tuesday but reversed its direction in the last hour. Rising US Treasury bond yields on upbeat US Retail Sales data weigh on XAU/USD. Investors will keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.