- EUR/USD has observed selling interest around 1.0800 as the risk-aversion theme is gaining traction.
- Fed Barkin is of the view that the inflation peak has been passed but halting policy tightening is not favorable.
- Investors' sentiment towards German prospects has uplifted as the risk of deeper recession has waived off
The EUR/USD pair has faced selling pressure while an attempt of a recovery above 1.0800 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to deliver a downside move if it fails to sustain above the immediate support of 1.0780 as investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme amid the result season in the United States.
An end to the four-day winning spell by S&P500 futures on Tuesday conveyed that risk-perceived assets need more strength to extend the rally. Optimism on an overall basis still persists as correction in the 500-stock basket was very limited, which could be considered as a healthy correction for now. Meanwhile, solid return on US Treasury bonds supported the US Dollar Index (DXY) from any downside. The 10-year US Treasury yields climbed above 3.54% ahead of United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
The street is expecting a decline in the annual headline and core PPI (Dec) to 6.8% and 5.9% respectively. This might support the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cool down the pace of policy tightening further.
Tom Barkin, the President, and CEO of the Fed Bank of Richmond cited that the economy has passed the peak of inflation but we are still far from the median Consumer Price Index (CPI). Therefore, backing off from interest rate hiking too soon is not favorable.
On the Eurozone front, the German ZEW Survey- Economic Sentiment was released at 16.9 vs. the expectation of -15.5 and the former release of -23.3. Investors' sentiment towards the economic prospects of Germany has been strengthened as the risk of deeper recession has been waived off.
Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck, in an interview with WELT TV, said that “if there is a recession, it would possibly be only very short and not very deep.”
Moreover, European Central Bank (ECB) board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno said on Tuesday, “Fourth quarter growth in Europe will be most likely still positive.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0793
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0821
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.067
|Daily SMA50
|1.0518
|Daily SMA100
|1.0199
|Daily SMA200
|1.031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0874
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0868
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0639
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0829
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0717
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hovers around 128.40 ahead of BoJ’s decision
The USD/JPY pair held ground on Tuesday stuck around 128.40. Market players await the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, as speculation mounts that Kuroda & co will slowly move away from their ultra-loose policy.
AUD/USD nears 0.7000 amid broad US Dollar weakness Premium
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers against the Greenback, with AUD/USD trading at around 0.6980. Upbeat Australian and Chinese macroeconomic data underpinned the Aussie.
EUR/USD loses the 1.0800 level on ECB chit chat Premium
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0773 following headlines suggesting the European Central Bank may opt for a slower pace of rate hikes. Euro down as speculative interest prices in a 25 bps hike for March.
Gold: Buyers defending the $1,900 level Premium
Spot gold trades marginally lower for a second consecutive day, currently struggling to retain the $1,910 mark. The broad US Dollar weakness keeps XAU/USD afloat but falls short of triggering demand for the bright metal. Generally speaking, the market mood is sour as equities trade in the red.
BNB: Binance at risk of dropping back to $250 on back of BoJ event
Binance Coin (BNB) price is at risk of a very big monetary and political shift in global markets as the Bank of Japan is set to communicate overnight.