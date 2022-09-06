- EUR/USD steadies at the lowest levels in two decades as bears keep riens.
- Recession fears, firmer US data favor sellers ahead of the key events.
- ECB is likely to announce 0.50% rate hike, Fed’s Powell may defend aggressive policies.
- Updates on stimulus packages from Europe and the US, second-tier data may entertain traders ahead of the key Thursday.
EUR/USD treads water around 0.9900 after refreshing the 19-year low the previous day as traders await the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting and a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Also restricting the major currency pair’s latest moves are mixed concerns during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Russia’s pause to all oil/gas exports to the European Union (EU) and firmer US ISM Services PMI enabled the EUR/USD bears to cheer a fresh multi-year low. In doing so, the quote ignored the policymakers’ signals for more stimulus measures to defend the energy companies and the public from the energy crisis.
That said, US ISM Services PMI rose to 56.9 versus 55.1 market forecast and 56.7 prior. However, the S&P Global Composite PMI and Services PMI eased to 44.6 and 43.7 respectively versus 45.0 and 44.1 initial forecasts in that order. Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose after the release and refreshed a 20-year high.
It should be noted that the mixed comments from the ECB policymakers and downbeat German Factory Orders for August, -13.6% YoY versus -6.1% expected and -9.0% prior, also weighed on the EUR/USD prices.
“Eurozone inflation is close to its peak,” ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday. Further, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks said in an interview with Eurofi magazine on Tuesday that the “ECB will hike above a neutral rate if needed.” However, he added that a broad and protracted recession could slow rate hikes. Meanwhile, Governing Council member Mario Centeno said that “the ECB may achieve inflation goal with slow normalization.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red while the 10-year US Treasury yields jumped the most in a month to poke the highest levels since mid-June.
Looking forward, final readings of the Eurozone’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product, expected to confirm 0.6% QoQ and 3.9% YoY prints, will precede Fedspeak to entertain EUR/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to the ECB’s action and Fed’s Powell as recession fears challenge the policy hawks.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside trading below July’s low near 0.9950 directs EUR/USD towards the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of May-August moves, near 0.9845. Also acting as an immediate support is the December 2002 low of around 0.9860.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.9927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0072
|Daily SMA50
|1.0159
|Daily SMA100
|1.0379
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9953
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9878
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0079
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0035
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.