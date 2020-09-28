EUR/USD: Sell-off stalls ahead of Lagarde's speech

- EUR/USD's sell-off pauses as S&P 500 futures rise.
- China's Industrial Profits rose for the fourth straight month in August.
- ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns regarding the euro's strength.
EUR/USD is taking a breather following last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data released over the weekend.
Up 20 pips
The pair fell by nearly 1.8% to 1.1615 last week to register its biggest single-week percentage decline since March.
At press time, the pair is trading at 1.1635, having put in a low of 1.1615 in early Asia. The S&P 500 futures are up over 0.30%, and the Asian indices are flashing green, keeping the safe-haven US dollar under pressure.
China's industrial profits grew for a fourth-consecutive month in August due to a rebound in commodity prices and equipment manufacturing, the data published on Saturday showed.
The currency pair may extend gains if the European stocks open the day on a positive note. However, the gains will likely be reversed if the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde expresses concern regarding the euro's strength during her speech at 13:45 GMT.
EUR/USD advanced from 1.0636 to 1.2011 in the five months to August. The sharp appreciation has recently revived disinflation fears at the ECB.
ECB's Visco said Sunday that the recent strengthening of the euro is worrying because it places further downward pressure on prices, and would require the European Central Bank to intervene if that jeopardizes price stability.
Lagarde might echo Visco's stance, in which case, the FX desks would offer euros irrespective of the strength in the equity markets.
Apart from equities and Lagarde's speech, the pair may take cues from the Dallas Fed Manufacturing index scheduled for release during the North American trading hours.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1636
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1806
|Daily SMA50
|1.1786
|Daily SMA100
|1.148
|Daily SMA200
|1.1236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1685
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1612
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1528
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.7050 as Westpac pushes back RBA rate cut call
AUD/USD catches fresh bids and briefly regains 0.7050 after an influential economist pushing back his RBA rate cut forecast to November from October. The US stock futures rise, lending support to the higher-yielding aussie.
USD/JPY: Bears heading towards 105.00 amid broad US dollar retreat
USD/JPY bears are back in control amid broad US dollar weakness, making headways towards 105.00. The greenback is losing ground across the board amid looming US political risks, with all eyes now shifting towards the election debate this week.
Gold eyes 38.2% Fib retracement support
Gold's weekly chart momentum studies have turned bearish. The weekly chart MACD histogram is now printing a deeper bar below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of the downward momentum.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation
The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Investors eye UK GDP, eurozone inflation
The US dollar enjoyed strong gains against the major currencies last week. Will the greenback’s rally continue? Inflation and GDP releases are this week’s highlights. BOE Bailey was forced to do some damage control last week.