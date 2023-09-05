EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0800 as ECB hawks lack acceptance, Lagarde’s speech, US Factory Orders eyed

- EUR/USD fades week-start rebound as full markets return.
- ECB’s Lagarde, Bundesbank President Nagel fail to impress policy hawks despite defending restrictive measures.
- Mixed concerns about Fed’s next moves, market’s cautious optimism also prod the Euro traders.
- ECB President Lagarde’s speech, Eurozone PPI and US Factory Orders will provide fresh impulse.
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0790 as it fades the previous day’s rebound from an important support line on the full markets’ return on early Tuesday. That said, the Euro pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound amid a corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields after a long weekend. Also weighing on the major currency pair could be the market’s lack of acceptance of the recent hawkish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) Officials. Above all, the cautious mood ahead of the key Eurozone and the US data and indecision about the ECB vs. Fed play seems to prod the pair of late.
On Monday, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -21.5 in September from -18.9 in August while the Expectations Index slid to -21.0 points, from -17.3 in the previous month. Furthermore, the Current Situation Index dropped to the lowest level since November 2022, declined to -22.0 points.
Following the data, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde spoke at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organized by the European Economics & Financial Centre and highlighted the need for central banks to keep the inflation expectations firmly anchored. On the same line, ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch spoke on Saturday, via a radio interview shared by Bloomberg, while stating that he is inclined to say they maybe need to do a little bit more. Additionally, the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and the ECB Council Member Joachim Nagel advocated for price stability while hesitating from further details the previous day.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester defended the US central bank’s hawkish move and ruled out the rate cut bias in her speech on Friday. That said, the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) status quo in September contrasts with a recent improvement in the odds favoring a rate hike during late 2023, which in turn seems to prod the EUR/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting that the pair dropped heavily on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) renewed hawkish bias about the Fed, even if the Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings kept the policy pivot concerns on the table afterward. Following that, the global rating agency Moody’s revised up the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) predictions for 2023 to 1.9% versus 1.1% expected in May.
Elsewhere, an improvement in the German Bund coupons seems to underpin a recovery of the US Treasury bond yields, which in turn lifts the US Dollar and weighs on the EUR/USD. That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points to 4.20% by the press time. Also, the market’s indecision about China’s ability to defend the economic recovery, as perceived by the S&P 500 Futures’ inaction, seems weighing on the Euro pair of late.
Looking ahead, EUR/USD traders should closely watch ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July for immediate directions ahead of the US Factory Orders for the said month.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s U-turn from an ascending support line from March 15, close to 1.0780 by the press time. Even if the quote regains the upside momentum, the 200-DMA hurdle of 1.0820 could test the buyers before giving them control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0966
|Daily SMA100
|1.0921
|Daily SMA200
|1.0818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision
AUD/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it stays defensive around the mid-0.6400s. The Aussie pair fails to extend the week-start gains backed by headlines from China, as well as surrounding Country Garden, as market players brace for the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0800 as ECB hawks lack acceptance, Lagarde’s speech, US Factory Orders eyed
EUR/USD refreshes intraday low around 1.0790 as it fades the previous day’s rebound from an important support line on the full markets’ return on early Tuesday. The Euro pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound amid a corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields after a long weekend.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
From inflation to growth: The migration of uncertainty
Recently, the word uncertainty has been frequently used by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in their communication. It is something they must take into account when taking policy decisions. Likewise, households, firms and investors face different types of uncertainty.