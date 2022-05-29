EUR/USD sees an upside above 1.0750 ahead of EU Leaders Summit

- EUR/USD is eyeing an imbalance move above 1.0765 as investors await EU Leaders Summit.
- An embargo on oil imports from Russia in Europe could be the highlight of the summit.
- Investors will remain busy ahead of the US NFP later this week.
The EUR/USD pair auctioned in a 1.0642-1.0765 range in the last week after establishing itself above the critical resistance of the May 5 high at 1.0645. The pair is expected to remain positive amid broader weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). An imbalance move above the last week’s high price at 1.0765 looks likely as investors are awaiting the European Union (EU) Leaders summit, which is due in the Asian session.
The EU leaders are expected to discuss various agendas however, a discussion over an embargo on oil imports from Russia will remain a major subject. The EU looks dedicated to punishing Russia for its inhuman activities in Ukraine. Despite getting opposition from various EU members, the EU is gauging ways to announce a complete prohibition on fossil fuels from Moscow. Following Germany’s approval of banning Russian oil, opposition came from Hungary and the EU is still convincing the latter to support the boycott.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying some signs of exhaustion after printing a low of 101.43 last week. A minor rebound could take place as investors may prefer some short coverings. This week, the DXY is likely to be guided by the uncertainty over the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). A preliminary estimate for the US NFP is 310k against the prior print of 428k.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0566
|Daily SMA50
|1.0749
|Daily SMA100
|1.0995
|Daily SMA200
|1.126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0765
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
