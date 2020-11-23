EUR/USD seen within 1.1840-1.1890 very near term – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is expected to navigate between 1.1840 and 1.1890 in the very near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected EUR to strengthen last Friday but we were of the view that ‘a break of the major resistance at 1.1920 is unlikely’. EUR subsequently rose to a high of 1.1890 before easing off and traded sideways for the rest of the sessions. The movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and EUR could trade sideways, expected to be within a 1.1840/1.1890 range. Looking forward, 1.1890 is acting as a solid resistance and break of this level could potentially lead to a rapid rise towards the major resistance at 1.1920.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our latest update from Tuesday (17 Nov, spot at 1.1860). As highlighted, upward momentum has improved slightly but EUR has to close above 1.1920 in order to indicate that it has moved out of its consolidation phase. Since then EUR has not been able to make much headway on the upside but as long as 1.1790 is intact (no change in ‘strong support’ level), there is still chance for EUR to make a push above 1.1920.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD ekes out gains, heading towards1.1900 amid covid vaccine optimism. The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone. Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.
GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3300, at the highest levels in two months. The UK, EU stay optimistic over a Brexit deal despite three key sticking points. Reports of easing of UK covid restrictions and the vaccine optimism underpin the cable. UK Preliminary PMIs in focus.
Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA
Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.