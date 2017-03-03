EUR/USD seen weaker in the short-term – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Sverre Holbek expects the pair to weaken further within the next month.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD dipped on Wednesday, hitting a five-day low at 1.0536, after a strong ADP jobs report in the US reinforced market expectations of a Fed hike at the meeting next week”.

“The ECB decision this afternoon is likely to set the tone for EUR/USD today and as we expect the ECB to maintain its dovish stance, we could see a further move lower in the cross”.

“In the near term, we also remain bearish on EUR/USD on the back of relative rates, European politics and the possibility of corporate tax reforms and a Homeland Investment Act 2 from the US administration, expecting EUR/USD to reach 1.04 in 1M”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0486
0.0%100.0%31.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 31% Bullish
  • 69% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0482
100.0%95.0%19.0%020304050607080901000
  • 19% Bullish
  • 76% Bearish
  • 5% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0386
100.0%78.0%14.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 14% Bullish
  • 64% Bearish
  • 23% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 