EUR/USD seen lower in the near term – Danske Bank

By Pablo Piovano

Chief Analyst at Danske Bank Jens Sorensen sees the pair grinding lower within the next 3 months.

Key Quotes

EUR/USD has been trading with a bid tone since Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday where he provided absolute nothing concrete on his economic plans”.

“The cross has broken up through the 55-day moving average and a break of the 1.0700-1.0750 range will open the door for further near-term gains, especially if the ECB comes across as slightly hawkish on Thursday (though this is not our base case)”.

“However, we look for EUR/USD to move lower on a three-month horizon as the market prepares for the next Fed hike and uncertainty over European politics intensifies around the French elections in April/May”.

“However, we retain the view that EUR/USD will move higher later in the year on the back of strong current account flows in favour of the euro area and that the euro is fundamentally undervalued”.

 

  TREND INDEX OB/OS INDEX VOLATILY INDEX
15M Bullish Overbought High
1H Slightly Bullish Overbought Low
4H Bearish Neutral Low
1D Bearish Oversold High
1W Bearish Neutral High

 