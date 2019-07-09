According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could extend the drop below the 1.1200 handle, although the 1.1180 region is likely to hold.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view EUR “could test 1.1200 but the mid-June low of 1.1180 is not expected to come into the picture for today”. EUR subsequently drifted to a low of 1.1205 before settling little changed at 1.1217 (-0.09%). The underlying tone is still of the soft side and from here, EUR could dip below 1.1200. That said, 1.1180 is still unlikely to come into the picture for now. Resistance is at 1.1230 but the stronger level is at 1.1245”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view last Tuesday (02 Jul, spot at 1.1285) wherein EUR “is in a sideway-trading phase” but we added, “the soft underlying tone suggest the immediate bias is tilted to the downside”. However, the expected ‘solid support’ at 1.1220 (bottom of the expected 1.1220/1.1340 range) did not materialize as EUR crashed to a low of 1.1205 last Friday (05 Jul). Downward momentum has improved even though not by as much as we would like. From here, EUR is expected to trade with a ‘downside bias’ towards the midJune low near 1.1180. A dip below this level is not ruled out but at this stage, the risk for a break of the year’s low at 1.1106 is not high. On the upside, only a move above the strong resistance at 1.1290 would indicate the current downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.
GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans
Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech
With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.
Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force
Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.