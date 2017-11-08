EUR/USD seen at 1.22 in 12-month – Danske Bank

EUR/USD seen at 1.22 in 12-month – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Analysts at Danske Bank continue to expect the pair to edge higher towards the 1.22 region within a year’s view.
Key Quotes
“We look for EUR/USD to continue on an upward trend over the next year and have a target of 1.22 in 12M”.
“Gravity is pulling the USD lower still as it has been overvalued for some time on our MEVA models and current account flows work in favour of the euro area”.
“Stronger growth performance in the euro area is also supportive of the EUR”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.