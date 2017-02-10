EUR/USD seen at 1.1500 by year-end – Goldman Sachs

EUR/USD seen at 1.1500 by year-end – Goldman SachsBy Dhwani Mehta
In its latest note published on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs’ Analysts express their take on the EUR/USD pair going forward.
Key Points:
"Euro-dollar downside is our preferred expression of dollar strength in the near-term."
EUR/USD to 1.15 by year-end
European equity markets have been underperforming
European political landscape views "seem to be resetting lower" - citing current developments in Spain, along with elections in Austria and Italy in coming months
ECB to most likely pursue a "relatively dovish taper timeline" (due to slow inflation)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.