EUR/USD seen at 1.1500 by year-end – Goldman Sachs

In its latest note published on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs’ Analysts express their take on the EUR/USD pair going forward.

Key Points:

"Euro-dollar downside is our preferred expression of dollar strength in the near-term."

EUR/USD to 1.15 by year-end

European equity markets have been underperforming

European political landscape views "seem to be resetting lower" - citing current developments in Spain, along with elections in Austria and Italy in coming months

ECB to most likely pursue a "relatively dovish taper timeline" (due to slow inflation)