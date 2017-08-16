EUR/USD scope for further pullbacks – Commerzbank

EUR/USD scope for further pullbacks – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Technical Analyst at Commerzbank Axel Rudolph expects the pair to test lower levels as long as 1.1848 caps the upside.
Key Quotes
“Yesterday EUR/USD retested the August 9 low at 1.1689, a fall below which is expected to be seen as long as the recent high at 1.1848 caps. In this case the 1.1612/1.1565 area will be targeted. It is where the late July low meets the five month support line. While remaining above here, there is scope for further gains, though”.
“Resistance above the 1.1910 recent high lies at 1.2042, the 2012 low, and also at 1.2168, the 50% retracement from the move down from the 2014 high”.
“Failure at the five month uptrend line will trigger losses to the mid-June high at 1.1296 and the more important 1.1110 end of May low”.
