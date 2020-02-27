EUR/USD: Scope for another move lower towards 1.08 in the coming weeks – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank, the EUR/USD pair could drop back toward to 1.08. They warn that if it holds above 1.0980/1.1000, the recent move higher could strengthen.
Key Quotes:
“While the Eurozone’s fundamentals are likely to be damaged by the coronavirus, the market has been pricing in a weakened outlook for the EUR for some weeks. Hopes at the start of the year of a turnaround in German economic data were dashed by a run of poor December releases for the production sector. In reflection of this CFTC data indicate that speculators have been building up the level of net short EUR positions since the end of January. This is in contrast to the USD where net longs have been growing. Positioning and over-stretched momentum data were therefore suggesting that EUR/USD was ripe for a correction.”
“Technical indicators suggest that EUR/USD would have to hold above resistance to the 1.0980/1.10 area for the corrective bounce to become more established.”
“The USD remains a practical safe haven currency for many investors given its function as a transaction currency, liquidity and positive yield. Consequently in our view, the USD is unlikely to yield too much to the EUR in the current environment. We see scope for another move lower towards EUR/USD 1.08 in the coming weeks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1000 after another terrible day in Wall Street
US indexes are down for a fourth consecutive day, Treasury yields plunged to record lows, all of which fueled speculation of an upcoming rate cut in the US.
AUD/USD: Bounce from multi-year lows does not change the bearish trend
The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected.
March Madness: 5 critical (mostly) coronavirus-linked events
Coronavirus news has been hogging the headlines and now crucial figures are coming. America's "Super Tuesday" and the Non-Farm Payrolls are also eyed. All markets are set to rock in response to these events.
WTI collapses to the $46.00 mark/bbl, fresh yearly lows
There is no respite for the decline in prices of the WTI, which are now testing fresh yearly lows in the $46.00 neighbourhood.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.