EUR/USD scope for a test of 1.21/1.22 – Scotiabank

EUR/USD scope for a test of 1.21/1.22 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at Scotiabank remain constructive on spot, seeing the likeliness of a visit to the 1.21/1.22 area.
Key Quotes
“Reuters reported yesterday that some ECB policy makers were worried about EUR strength but Gov. Nowotny commented today that the EUR rise should not be “over dramatized”, allowing spot to push back to the low 1.19s. We concur and note the EUR is currently trading close to its 20Y average and lifetime average”.
“EURUSD is trading more or less unchanged on the week, despite some sharp swings in the past few sessions. After the steady gains through mid-year, the EUR rally may be starting to tire somewhat in a broader sense. However, intraday patterns suggest that the remains well-supported on dips and we think the broader rally risks extending a little more (1.21/1.22) before consolidating more meaningfully”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.