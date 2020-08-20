EUR/USD: RSI bearish divergence threatens to challenge 1.17

EUR/USD is down for the second session in a row, coming under further downside pressure after recent tops well beyond 1.19 the figure. Next stop on the downside is at 1.1700, as FXStreet’s Pablo Piovano notes.
Key quotes
“The dollar keeps recovering ground lost on the back of US-China effervescence while the recent negative assessment on the current economic conditions by the Fed in its minutes also added to the risk aversion mood. Later in the session, investors are expected to stay vigilant on the weekly report on the labour market and the Philly Fed index.”
“The technical view of the ongoing correction follows recent overbought levels and is reinforced by the bearish divergence in the daily RSI (the indicator never confirmed the yearly high).”
“The 1.1700/1.1690 band is expected to offer solid contention in case sellers regain some (temporary) control. On another direction, the continuation of the bull run should see the psychological 1.20 neighbourhood re-tested, most likely in the short-term horizon.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
