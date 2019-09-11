EUR/USD risks upside on ECB disappointment – Goldman Sachs

The US investment banking giant’s, Goldman Sachs, analysts believe that the shared currency risks a break to the upside, as the European Central Bank (ECB) may disappoint the doves this Thursday.

Key Quotes:

“Risks of a disappointing outcome high.

The package could easily disappoint in terms of its size, its timing "or even whether it happens at all".

"We are no longer confident that an outcome in line with our view [for a substantial easing package] will drive the euro lower against the dollar over the near term."