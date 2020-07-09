EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the upside – Scotiabank

In the view of the analysts at Scotiabank, they might have to make an upward revision to their EUR/USD 2020 price forecasts on improving Euro area fundamentals.

Key quotes

“Clearly at this point, European Union countries have made more progress than ... the US.”

“US economic trends are lagging noticeably.”

“Forecast for the euro may change to the upside due to "improving Eurozone economic signals and the mishandling of the US' virus response."