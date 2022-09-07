Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (02 Sep, spot at 0.9945), we highlighted that the risk for EUR has shifted to the downside. We added, EUR has to close below the major support at 0.9900 before a sustained decline is likely. After EUR dropped to 0.9875 and rebounded strongly, we highlighted yesterday that the odds for EUR to close below 0.9900 have diminished. EUR subsequently rose to 0.9986, plummeted to 0.9862 before rebounding to close at 0.9902 (-0.24%). While EUR did not close below 0.9900, shorter-term momentum has improved. In other words, the risk for EUR is still on the downside. The levels to monitor are at 0.9850 and 0.9800. Resistance wise, a breach of 0.9980 (‘strong resistance was at 1.0005 yesterday) would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated.”

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rebound in EUR has scope to extend but is unlikely to break 1.0005’. While our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 0.9986 during early London hours, we did not expect the subsequent sharp drop from the high (EUR plummeted to a fresh low of 0.9864). The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is scope for EUR to test 0.9850. For today, the next support at 0.9800 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 0.9955 (minor resistance is at 0.9930) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”

The outlook for EUR/USD remains negative and could still drop to the 0.9850 region ahead of 0.9800 in the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.