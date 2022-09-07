The outlook for EUR/USD remains negative and could still drop to the 0.9850 region ahead of 0.9800 in the next weeks, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rebound in EUR has scope to extend but is unlikely to break 1.0005’. While our view was not wrong as EUR rose to 0.9986 during early London hours, we did not expect the subsequent sharp drop from the high (EUR plummeted to a fresh low of 0.9864). The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is scope for EUR to test 0.9850. For today, the next support at 0.9800 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, a breach of 0.9955 (minor resistance is at 0.9930) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (02 Sep, spot at 0.9945), we highlighted that the risk for EUR has shifted to the downside. We added, EUR has to close below the major support at 0.9900 before a sustained decline is likely. After EUR dropped to 0.9875 and rebounded strongly, we highlighted yesterday that the odds for EUR to close below 0.9900 have diminished. EUR subsequently rose to 0.9986, plummeted to 0.9862 before rebounding to close at 0.9902 (-0.24%). While EUR did not close below 0.9900, shorter-term momentum has improved. In other words, the risk for EUR is still on the downside. The levels to monitor are at 0.9850 and 0.9800. Resistance wise, a breach of 0.9980 (‘strong resistance was at 1.0005 yesterday) would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower
After having dipped below $1,700 earlier in the day, gold has gained traction and advanced beyond $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher following the earlier selloff.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.