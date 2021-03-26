EUR/USD risks extra losses near-term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could slip back to 1.1740 ahead of 1.1700 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While we expected EUR to weaken yesterday, we were of the view that EUR ‘is unlikely to threaten the support at 1.1770’. We underestimated the downward momentum as EUR dropped to 1.1760 during NY hours. While downward momentum has improved, oversold conditions suggest a sustained decline below 1.1740 is unlikely (next support is at 1.1700). Resistance is at 1.1800 followed by 1.1820.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (24 Mar, spot at 1.1845), we highlighted that ‘the sideway-trading phase has ended’. We added, EUR ‘is in a weak phase that could extend to 1.1770, possibly 1.1740’. Our view was not wrong even though the pace of the decline was slightly faster than expected (EUR dropped to 1.1760 during NY hours). Downward momentum has improved and a break of 1.1740 would shift the focus to 1.1700. Looking ahead, the next support level of note below 1.1700 does not come in until 1.1600. On the upside, a break of 1.1870 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.1900 yesterday) would indicate that the weak phase has come to an end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows, outlook remains weak
A modest USD pullback assists EUR/USD to stage a modest recovery, although a break above 1.1800 appears elusive. Upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields might help limit the dollar’s decline. Renewed covid concerns continue to weigh on the euro. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD ignores China sanctions, eyes 1.3800 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather above 1.3750 amid a two-day winning streak. Risk-on mood triggered US dollar’s pullback from multi-day top. Beijing’s sanctions, EU-UK tussle over vaccine and Brexit gain a little attention. UK Retail Sales, US Core PCE in focus.
Dogecoin screams buy as technical levels flip bullish
Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the attempt to recover from February’s dip stalled at $0.62. The Meme Coin has tested support slightly under $0.5, but a rebound ensued, eyeing higher price levels toward $0.6.
Gold bears await a short-term trading range breakdown
A combination of diverging forces triggered some intraday volatility on Thursday. A modest USD pullback extended some support on Friday and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish bias.
Global markets are positioned for a robust recovery, but where is the proof?
Markets and the dollar have priced in a strong US economy to lead the EU and the world out of the pandemic. While some degree of recovery is certain, how powerful is very much in the air. Growth will be affected by US economic policy, taxes, politics, and still, the pandemic.