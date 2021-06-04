EUR/USD risks a drop to 1.2055 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have expected EUR to trade between 1.2150 and 1.2265 since the start of the week. Yesterday (03 Jun, spot at 1.2210), we indicated that EUR has to ‘close below 1.2150 or above 1.2265 before a sustained directional move can be expected’. However, we did expect the sharp drop during NY session that sent EUR to a low of 1.2116 and the subsequent weak close at 1.2124 (-0.70%). Strong downward momentum is likely to lead to further EUR weakness to 1.2095. There is scope for the weakness to extend to 1.2050 but at this stage, the prospect is not high. Overall, EUR is expected to stay under pressure as long as it does not move above the ‘strong resistance’ at 1.2200.”

24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the sharp sell-off in EUR to 1.2116 yesterday. While the sharp and rapid decline is oversold, strong downward momentum suggests that EUR could weaken further to 1.2095 (minor support is at 1.2110). Resistance is at 1.2150 but only a break of 1.2165 would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.