EUR/USD risks a drop to 1.1565 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (29 Sep, spot at 1.1685), we expected EUR ‘to trade with a downward bias’ and we were of the view that ‘the major support at 1.1630 may not come into the picture so soon’. While our view for a weaker EUR is correct, we did not anticipate the subsequent sharp and rapid drop as EUR easily cracked 1.1630 and plummeted to 1.1588. Downward momentum has improved considerably and EUR is likely to weaken further. The next support is at 1.1565 followed by rather major level at 1.1530. On the upside, a break of 1.1680 (‘strong resistance level was at 1.1745 yesterday) would indicate that the current downside risk has dissipated.”

24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off that sent EUR plunging to 1.1588 came as a surprise (we were expecting a consolidation). The rapid drop appears to be overdone but is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. In other words, EUR could weaken further. In view of the deeply oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.1565. On the upside, a break of 1.1650 (minor resistance is at 1.1625) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.