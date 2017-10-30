EUR/USD risk reversals hit 2-month low

EUR/USD risk reversals hit 2-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
Having adopted a bearish bias last Thursday, the EUR/USD one-month 25 delta risk reversals declined further to a two-month low of -0.138 on Friday.
Risk reversals
- The decline in the risk reversals indicates increased demand for the relatively cheap out of the money EUR puts after Catalonia declared independence and in response Madrid imposed direct rule.
