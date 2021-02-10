EUR/USD risk reversal sheds bearish bias

One-month risk reversal on EUR/USD, which measures prices of calls relative to puts, has risen to zero, extending the recovery from the low of -0.51 reached on Feb. 3.
The bounce to zero indicates that puts are no longer drawing extra premium relative to calls. In other words, the bearish bias seen a week ago now stands neutralized.
A potential crossover into positive territory would mean investors are adding bets (calls) to position for the rise in EUR/USD.
The currency pair is trading near 1.2128, having printed a low of 1.1952 earlier this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
