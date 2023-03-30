EUR/USD rises to weekly highs near 1.0900 after German inflation data

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro hits fresh highs following Eurozone inflation data. 
  • German preliminary March annual inflation at 7.4%, above 7.3% expected.
  • EUR/USD approaches 1.0900, looking bullish while above 1.0820. 

The EUR/USD rose further following the release of German inflation figures and climbed to 1.0891, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair remains near the highs, supported by a stronger Euro.

Data released on Thursday showed that inflation in Germany, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 7.4% YoY in March from 8.7% in February, above the 7.5% of market consensus. The CPI rose 0.8% in March according to the preliminary report, above the 0.7% estimated, matching February’s print. 

The data shows a sharp slowdown in the annual rate in Germany, to the lowest since August 2022, but higher than expected. Earlier, Spain surprised with a softer-than-expected CPI. The German 10-year bund yield jumped after the data to 2.35%, the highest level in a week. 

In a few minutes, the US will report Jobless Claims and the third estimate of Q4 GDP growth. 

Looking at 1.0900

The EUR/USD is approaching the 1.0900 mark. If it holds firm above 1.0905, a test of last week’s high at 1.0929 seems likely. On the contrary, 1.0860 has become a support level, followed by 1.0825. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0886
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.0844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0698
Daily SMA50 1.073
Daily SMA100 1.0639
Daily SMA200 1.0338
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0871
Previous Daily Low 1.0818
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0631
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0851
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0818
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0791
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0871
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0898
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0925

 


 

