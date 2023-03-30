EUR/USD rises to weekly highs near 1.0900 after German inflation data

- Euro hits fresh highs following Eurozone inflation data.
- German preliminary March annual inflation at 7.4%, above 7.3% expected.
- EUR/USD approaches 1.0900, looking bullish while above 1.0820.
The EUR/USD rose further following the release of German inflation figures and climbed to 1.0891, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair remains near the highs, supported by a stronger Euro.
Data released on Thursday showed that inflation in Germany, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 7.4% YoY in March from 8.7% in February, above the 7.5% of market consensus. The CPI rose 0.8% in March according to the preliminary report, above the 0.7% estimated, matching February’s print.
The data shows a sharp slowdown in the annual rate in Germany, to the lowest since August 2022, but higher than expected. Earlier, Spain surprised with a softer-than-expected CPI. The German 10-year bund yield jumped after the data to 2.35%, the highest level in a week.
In a few minutes, the US will report Jobless Claims and the third estimate of Q4 GDP growth.
Looking at 1.0900
The EUR/USD is approaching the 1.0900 mark. If it holds firm above 1.0905, a test of last week’s high at 1.0929 seems likely. On the contrary, 1.0860 has become a support level, followed by 1.0825.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0886
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|1.0844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0698
|Daily SMA50
|1.073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0639
|Daily SMA200
|1.0338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally beyond 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the US showed an increase in weekly Jobless Claims and the BEA revised Q4 GDP growth lower to 2.6% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from Germany helps the Euro gather strength.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. The risk-positive market atmosphere and disappointing data releases from the US weigh on the USD.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,970
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 amid broad US Dollar weakness on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and rose toward 3.6% after US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors
MULN, the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent.