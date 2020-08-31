EUR/USD rises further to test 2020 highs near 1.1970

- Euro gains versus the US dollar for the second day in a row.
- US Dollar Index tumbles to lowest in two years, as the greenback remains under pressure versus G10 currencies.
The EUR/USD pair gained momentum and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1965, matching the YTD top it reached back on August 18. It is hovering around 1.1950 with the bullish tone intact but still unable to make a run above the recent top.
The euro is about to post the highest daily close versus the US dollar since May 2018. The critical support of the rally in EUR/USD continues to be the decline of the US dollar. Measured by the DXY, it dropped to the lowest in two years. The index is testing the 92.00 are.
Over the last two trading days, EUR/USD resumed the upside and turned clearly positive for the month. It will be the fourth monthly gain in a row. The trend to the upside remains intact, and a test of 1.20 seems likely relatively soon.
“Whilst we expect a near term pause, from our cross asset lens we note that relative short end rate differentials, relative performance of periphery spreads vs. bunds and higher commodity prices/higher HICP inflation are likely to keep EUR outperformance intact”, explained CitiBank analysts. According to them, EUR/USD technically has broken out a medium term downtrend and looks set to eventually test levels above 1.20.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1954
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.1904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1824
|Daily SMA50
|1.1582
|Daily SMA100
|1.1292
|Daily SMA200
|1.1164
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.192
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2054
