EUR/USD rises further to test 2020 highs near 1.1970

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro gains versus the US dollar for the second day in a row.
  • US Dollar Index tumbles to lowest in two years, as the greenback remains under pressure versus G10 currencies.

The EUR/USD pair gained momentum and printed a fresh daily high at 1.1965, matching the YTD top it reached back on August 18. It is hovering around 1.1950 with the bullish tone intact but still unable to make a run above the recent top.

The euro is about to post the highest daily close versus the US dollar since May 2018. The critical support of the rally in EUR/USD continues to be the decline of the US dollar. Measured by the DXY, it dropped to the lowest in two years. The index is testing the 92.00 are.

Over the last two trading days, EUR/USD resumed the upside and turned clearly positive for the month. It will be the fourth monthly gain in a row. The trend to the upside remains intact, and a test of 1.20 seems likely relatively soon.

“Whilst we expect a near term pause, from our cross asset lens we note that relative short end rate differentials, relative performance of periphery spreads vs. bunds and higher commodity prices/higher HICP inflation are likely to keep EUR outperformance intact”, explained CitiBank analysts. According to them, EUR/USD technically has broken out a medium term downtrend and looks set to eventually test levels above 1.20.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1954
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.1904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1824
Daily SMA50 1.1582
Daily SMA100 1.1292
Daily SMA200 1.1164
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.192
Previous Daily Low 1.1811
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1837
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1945
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1987
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2054

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

